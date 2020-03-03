A win for Megan Thee Stallion, for now.

According to TMZ, a district judge in Harris County, Texas granted the rapper a temporary restraining order. That means her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, can’t block her from releasing the new music she plans to drop on Friday.

The order also prevents the label from attacking or abusing her on social media.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

“We are very happy the Court granted our TRO and thrilled that the world should be able to now hear Megan’s new music on March 6,” Megan’s lawyer told TMZ. “We will now proceed with the other claims set forth in the [lawsuit].”

The Stallion has filed a formal lawsuit against the label and its head honcho Carl Crawford, alleging certain terms of her contract are “purposefully and deceptively vague.”

For example, she claims the deal allows 1501 Certified to get 60% of her recording income. The remaining 40% goes to her, but she has to use that to pay engineers, mixers and featured artists.

See Also: Megan Thee Stallion Has #FREETHEESTALLION Trending After Claiming Label Is Holding Up New Music

Megan also said in the suit Crawford is using his relationship with J. Prince to intimidate people in the industry. She claims Crawford strong-armed a producer into handing over beats by saying J. Prince would be upset if they didn’t comply.

“Prince is notorious in the industry for strong-armed intimidation tactics, and the comment was taken as a physical threat of harm,” the lawsuit alleges.

When Megan signed the contract back when she was 20 years old, she received a meager $10,000 advance. In her lawsuit, Megan is asking for at least $1 million in damages from 1501 Certified Entertainment.

Source: TMZ

Judge OKs Megan Thee Stallion’s Request To Release New Music was originally published on 92q.com