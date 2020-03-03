Here’s What ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s’ Latest Patch Updated In The Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s second season of content kicked off last month that took the popular first-person shooter to its next phase. Infinity Ward./Activision just dropped a new patch that will add some more updates to the game.

Today when players turn on boot up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, there will be some minor updates thanks to Infinity Ward’s weekly updates. There will be adjustments to the Uzi, updates to the playlist, and more. Dirty Old House Boat replaces Shoot the Ship as the games “24/7 map” 3v3 snipers have been replaced with a more traditional 3v3 Gunfight mode plus all Gunfight maps can be played in a new “1v1 Me Bro” format that allows for the UAV to always be on players chatter to be heard. Ground War also sees an update with a new “boots-to-the-ground” mode that removes all tanks and realism rules no longer apply.

Here are the full patch notes:

Shoot the Ship 24/7 (replaces Dirty Old House Boat)

3v3 Gunfight (replaces Gunfight 3v3 Snipers Only)

1v1 Me Bro – all Gunfight maps. Includes an always-on UAV and the ability to hear enemy players speaking

Boots on the Ground War – updated to regular Ground War with no tanks and removing Realism rules.

Removed Giant Infection

General fixes include:

Uzi:

Sped up sprint out time

New attachments available through challenges!

New.41 AE caliber change for increased damage and range

New Uzi Carbine Pro Barrel for increased range and bullet velocity

Also, players will notice the Tomogunchi a knockoff of the popular Giga Pet, Tamagotchi, that grows as you gain experience from racking up kills while you are playing.

Introducing the Tomogunchi: a virtual pet for your Operator! 1️⃣ Feed it!

2️⃣ Monitor its moods!

3️⃣ And help it evolve! Get yours from the in-game store today in #ModernWarfare pic.twitter.com/3CLEhEXIqS — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 3, 2020

PC users will also see a fix that corrects an issue where the shader status bar would continue to read as paused even though it was continuing install in the background.

Other patch notes include weapon buffs Infinity Ward could squeeze into the 2/25 update:

Increased close and mid-range damage for the AK 5.45x39mm round mags

Reduced recoil to the SA87 12.4 Factory Barrel

—

Photo: Activision / Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Here’s What ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s’ Latest Patch Updated In The Game was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 18 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: