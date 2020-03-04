SAVE THE DATE: Birthday Bash ATL 25 June 20th 2020

Pre-sale tickets are available Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10am for listeners in our text club. To join our text club, text “HOT” to 71007.

{Atlanta, GA March 4, 2020} Atlanta’s Number One Hip Hop Station, WHTA Hot 107.9 announced Birthday Bash ATL 25, Saturday June 20, 2020 at the newly renovated State Farm Arena. Hot 107.9 continues to be the leader in hip hop, providing listeners with not only the hottest music, but one of the biggest hip hop concerts in the country.

In 1995, WHTA Hot 97.5 launched in Atlanta. It was the first station dedicated to playing rap and hip hop 24 hours a day and has become the leading Hip Hop station in the country but more importantly in Atlanta and the south!

In June, Birthday Bash ATL 25 will honor our artists from the past 25 years, while showcasing today’s most important artists. This year’s line-up guarantees to be nothing less than a sell- out success and early ticket purchasing is advised.

The day will kick off at 12 noon with the FREE family friendly block party at Centennial Olympic Park. The newly renovated park provides a larger footprint which allows for bigger promotional activations, interactive set-ups and vendors. Attendees will also be treated to live performances from local and national acts throughout the day.

Birthday Bash ATL 25 artists will be announced in the next few weeks. For up to date information, visit the website at www.birthdaybashatl.com or www.hotspotatl.com, follow us on twitter and Instagram @hot1079atl and use the hashtag #BirthdayBashATL25 and of course tune into WHTA Hot 107.9-FM.

Tickets on–sale Friday March 13, 2020, 10am at all Ticketmaster Outlets, ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Ticket prices range from $10.79 – $100 and up.

EVENT DETAILS:

Saturday, June 20, 2020

Birthday Bash Atl Block Party

Centennial Olympic Park

265 Park Ave W NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

12pm-5pm

FREE

Birthday Bash ATL 25

State Farm Arena

1 State Farm Dr, Atlanta, GA 30303

Doors open at 6pm – Showtime 7pm

Tickets $10.79 – $100+

____

