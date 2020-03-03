JoinTheUniverse: Award Winning ‘Little Apple’ Series Is Bringing Black Girl Futurism To A School Near You

There’s lots of content out there on the World Wide Web, but it’s still very rare to come across a body of work that actually has a profound message, engaging subject matter — all mixed in with some magic and melanin magnificence. That is Little Apple. The sci-fi series tells the story of a young Harlem girl as she battles systems of oppression and evil spirits.

The Riley S. Wilson created web series is so far ahead of its time, it makes today’s popular content look like ancient history. But it’s more than just the project itself that makes ‘Little Apple’ the afrofuturistic champion we didn’t know we desperately needed. The Little Apple Universe is building itself from the ground up to change the way young children are educated on topics including a racial and social justice. All while emphasizing the importance of youth empowerment, empathy, and STEAM education on the students.

“We’ve been screening in schools and youth organizations for the last year, and we’re still getting requests. Now that we’re a vendor with the NYC Department of Education, the Little Apple Universe will allow us to scale our business model and provide a more equitable experience for schools and youth organizations–an experience they can log into and access on their own time.” – R.S.W

And who wouldn’t want to be apart of something so bold, sold important, so Black. I got a chance to catch few episodes from the first season of Little Apple at the Apollo Theater last month, and let’s just say it makes the term “edutainment” come to life. The theater was packed full of young students as well as a few good folks from Black Comics Collective and #BlackTeachersMatter as Wilson introduced the Little Apple digital streaming experience.

“The Universe is a first-of-its-kind interactive streaming platform, specifically targeting schools and youth organizations but open to individual subscribers.”- R.S.W.

It’s Women’s History Month, which means is the perfect time to honor and support an afrofuturistic reality for young Black Women in the making. #JoinTheUniverse and register your school or youth organization for the Little Apple Screening Experience. Hit the flip to check out the trailer for season 1 of Little Apple.

