Dancer Joie Chavis Says She Didn’t Need Bow Wow Or Future To Secure A Bag

We may all have heard a lot about Joie Chavis over the years, but how much do we really know about the beauty?

Likely not much when you consider that Chavis doesn’t do interviews, aside from the fact that she’s fit, she dances and she’s a mother of two. The beauty decided to allow people to learn more about her by starting her own YouTube channel.

The first video on her new page is a Q&A where you she talked about her history as a dancer (you’ve probably seen some of her solo routines on social media), postpartum struggles and the diet and exercise that helps her stay in amazing shape.

One of the most interesting parts of the interview though was where the beauty shared what views people have about her that are incorrect.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

One of the biggest misconceptions is that she is stuck up and “all she cares about is bags and designer this and that.” But the bigger misconception that seems to follow Chavis, she says, has to do with the men she’s dated and gone on to have children with.

“Another thing is, ‘Oh, she’s a gold digger,’ or ‘she’s just having these babies to secure a bag,’” she said. “I always have worked since I was 15 years old. I don’t know what it’s like to just not do anything. So, I think that’s the biggest misconception, and it doesn’t bother me at all. The people that know me know, obviously, I’m so much more than that. I show that with my actions. I don’t have to scream it out. I show that with my actions and how hard I work.”

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Of course, Chavis has two children by rappers Bow Wow and Future, including 8-year-old daughter Shai and 1-year-old son Hendrix. Though romantic relationships with both men didn’t work out, she is grateful to be a mom, and a darn good one at that.

“The best thing about having kids is I would say is you really get to look at what you saw growing up and what you experienced and then things that you’ve done in your life and you can really make a change in your children so that they don’t repeat the same cycle or see the same things,” she said in a recent Instagram Live in anticipation of the launch of her YouTube channel. “It’s taking all of the things I’m not proud of or the things that I’ve done and making sure my children are aware and know not to do those things or make certain mistakes.”

Check out her comments about how people have her all wrong around the 4:30 mark below:

Dancer Joie Chavis Says She Didn’t Need Bow Wow Or Future To Secure A Bag was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9: