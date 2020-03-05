CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

You Can Get Paid $1,000 To Binge Watch “The Office” Thanks To Dish Network

The Office

Source: NBC / Getty

One of the most binge-worthy shows of all time is The Office— period.

And now, fans who have watched the Netflix show several times over enough to know the most iconic scenes word for word, there’s now a dream job for you. Dish is offering one Dunder Mifflin-obsessed person the chance to get paid to watch the show. Yup, you read that correctly.

“It seems like yesterday Michael Scott hit Meredith with his car, and Jim put Andy’s phone in the ceiling. Believe it or not, The Office has been around for 15 years this March. To celebrate its anniversary, USDish.com is teaming up with one die-hard fan to watch 15 hours of The Office for $1,000,” reads the job description.

The person lucky enough to get the job will have 9 days to watch 15 hours of The Office (which is about 45 episodes), and maintain a checklist of events that occur throughout the seasons.

“For instance, how many times does Stanley roll his eyes at the camera? How often does Phyllis talk about Bob Vance from Vance Refrigeration? The goal is to help us understand how often sitcoms repeat popular tropes. We’ll provide you with general guidelines to track your experience, but in true Kelly Kapoor fashion, we also want you to share your unfiltered opinions and reactions on social media,” the description continues.

The binger doesn’t just get $1000 for their huge commitment, they all get The Office swag (who wouldn’t want their own Dundie?), a Netflix gift card and the freedom to do your viewing wherever the hell you want.

You can apply for the job up until March 16 here.

The Office Finger Guns GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

You Can Get Paid $1,000 To Binge Watch “The Office” Thanks To Dish Network  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close