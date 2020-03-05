CLOSE
Shaquille O’Neal’s Struggle Hairline Makes An Appearance [Video]

The Big Aristotle lost a bet to Dwyane Wade and had a fictional hairline drawn in, with Shaq throwing in a jab to Kenny "The Jet" Smith too.

NBA Awards 2019 - Arrivals

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Shaquille O’Neal has long been seen as one of the NBA’s most personable figures and isn’t above becoming a punchline himself. Singing himself to be a Shaqtin’ A Fool candidate, the Big Aristotle lost a bet to a former Miami Heat teammate and had to show off a new, if struggling, hairline.

As seen on Inside The NBA‘s pre-game segment,  Shaq appeared on the set complete with his new hairdo and explained that he lost the bet to Dwyane Wade regarding a contest this week between the Milwaukee Bucks vs. the Miami Heat this past Monday.

Shaq boasted that the Bucks would best the Heat by 20 points, but in fact, the Heat took the game 105-89 on the back of some balanced scoring from the Miami squad. Two players, Jimmy Butler and Jae Crowder, both dropped 18 with six other players scoring at double figures overall. Brook Lopez led the Bucks in scoring with 21 with Giannis Antetokounmop dropping 13.

As it stands, Shaq proudly rocked his painted-on lineup much to the delight of D Wade, who said his former big man looked great with the addition. Check out footage of the moment below.

