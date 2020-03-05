CLOSE
Elizabeth Warren Ends Democratic Bid For President

Elizabeth Warren Campaigns in Detriot, US

Source: Barcroft Media / Getty

Another bites the dust.

Elizabeth Warren exited the presidential race Thursday. Her departure follows another round of disappointing finishes in primaries across the county.

The Massachusetts senator shared her decision on a staff call earlier this morning.

Her path toward the nomination had been narrowing since the Iowa Caucuses where she placed third.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders are the only Democratic candidates left.

