Lewk Of The Week: Meghan Markle Is Unbossed And Unbothered In Blue

After her controversial, yet satisfying #Megxit, it’s clear that Meghan Markle is living her best life…and stuntin’ on her haters in the process.

Case in point: Taking a short break from their new home in Canada, Markle and her husband Prince Harry are back in the U.K for and couldn’t look happier! This is what unbossed and unbothered looks like, especially when doing it in style.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, at the 2020 Endeavor Awards, sis rolled up in this “bright blue, form-fitting midi dress by Victoria Beckham ($1295) with pointed Manolo Blahnik stiletto pumps.” Harry isn’t too shabby in his navy blue suit and tie.

Slay!

Let’s talk about her glow! We’re loving the apricot blush and eyeshadow along with her slightly smudged black-lined eyes. And her hair? Slicked back in a pony with her edges laid.

We likey!

Peep this perfect Stella McCartney clutch!

Oh, and the face you give to your haters when you take control and live your life on your own terms!

According to Page Six, “this visit to the UK marks the Sussexes’ last round of royal engagements, which will continue on Saturday at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall and end on Monday.”

We’re sure Baby Archie can’t wait for his parents to come home.

