Watch: Rapsody on Uplifting Minds, Kobe’s Legacy & Sex in Public Places [Exclusive]

Entertainment News
| 03.06.20
Rapsody stopped by the Ko-Show Friday to catch Konan & Persia Nicole up on hitting the road for her latest album “Eve” on “A Black Woman Created This” tour.

She also got real during a game called None Of Your Damn Business revealing where she got down and dirty once plus other juicy tidbits.

Press play above.

