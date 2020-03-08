The Millennium Tour has made its stop in Philadelphia last night. Fans got to sing along to their favorite throwback songs. Omarion,Ashanti ,Soulja Boy & many more came out and tore the stage down. Bow Wow came out and tore it down as well but he might’ve tore his ACL in the process. During his performance Bow Wow had a slight malfunction that found himself falling on the floor. As any other professional he got right back up and brushed it off to give Philly a hell of a show!

Bow Wow Collapse On Stage During His Concert In Philly [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Weso Posted 22 hours ago

