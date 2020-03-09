CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Meghan Markle Made Her Way To An East London School For #InternationalWomensDay & The Kids Couldn’t Deal

Meghan Markle has been living her best life ever since her infamous #megxit, alongside hubby Prince Harry. Her smile seems to be unending and we love to see it.

Most recently, the first-time mom and gracious beauty hit up Robert Clack Upper School in east London to talk to the students about gender and racial equality. Her speech came just in time, as people all across the world celebrated International Women’s Day over the weekend.

ALSO: Meg Thee Stallion’s “B.I.T.C.H.” Now Takes On Deeper Meaning As 1501 Is Denied Request To Block Suga

“It is such an honor for me to be here today,” she told the kiddies. “When we thought about what I wanted to do for International Women’s Day this year, for me, it was incredibly important to be with the women of our future. And that is all of you young women here, as well as the young men, who play a very large part in this.”

In accordance with the theme, Meghan asked that a young man come to the stage and speak to the importance of International Women’s Day. One young man bravely made his way to the podium and what happened next went viral.

Press Play | Billy Porter On Playing A Genderless Fairy Godmother, Ty Burrell Talks End Of “Modern Family” Reign

“She really is beautiful innit,” he said with a smile, adding “I had to say that. I had to speak the truth here.” See the adorable moment just below, plus his thoughts on International Women’s Day and reactions from social media.

Meghan Markle Made Her Way To An East London School For #InternationalWomensDay & The Kids Couldn’t Deal  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close