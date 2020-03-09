Meghan Markle Made Her Way To An East London School For #InternationalWomensDay & The Kids Couldn’t Deal

Meghan Markle has been living her best life ever since her infamous #megxit, alongside hubby Prince Harry. Her smile seems to be unending and we love to see it.

Most recently, the first-time mom and gracious beauty hit up Robert Clack Upper School in east London to talk to the students about gender and racial equality. Her speech came just in time, as people all across the world celebrated International Women’s Day over the weekend.

ALSO: Meg Thee Stallion’s “B.I.T.C.H.” Now Takes On Deeper Meaning As 1501 Is Denied Request To Block Suga

“It is such an honor for me to be here today,” she told the kiddies. “When we thought about what I wanted to do for International Women’s Day this year, for me, it was incredibly important to be with the women of our future. And that is all of you young women here, as well as the young men, who play a very large part in this.”

In accordance with the theme, Meghan asked that a young man come to the stage and speak to the importance of International Women’s Day. One young man bravely made his way to the podium and what happened next went viral.

Press Play | Billy Porter On Playing A Genderless Fairy Godmother, Ty Burrell Talks End Of “Modern Family” Reign

“She really is beautiful innit,” he said with a smile, adding “I had to say that. I had to speak the truth here.” See the adorable moment just below, plus his thoughts on International Women’s Day and reactions from social media.

To the school boy who stood next to Meghan Markle and said “she really is beautiful init”: pic.twitter.com/FHvkJdluqT — 🤔🤓joel👌😝 (@joellhobson) March 8, 2020

Seeing these pictures of Meghan Markle and school kids from Robert Clark school in Dagenham makes my heart so full. Pure joy! pic.twitter.com/u82cPlaGgV — Nola Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) March 7, 2020

They’re trending 💚Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their final appearance as working royals https://t.co/8cezyALowp — Baby Archie Aunty💙 (@meghanxharry) March 9, 2020

Meghan Markle is out here living her best chic Robin Hood life, stealing a prince from right under the noses of the Royal Family #CommonwealthDay2020 pic.twitter.com/hm2ixOeK1J — meg c. hills (@megchills) March 9, 2020

“kiss my black ass” – meghan markle pic.twitter.com/bDxy8izdaD — maybe: diane (@dianelyssa) March 9, 2020

Meghan Markle Made Her Way To An East London School For #InternationalWomensDay & The Kids Couldn’t Deal was originally published on globalgrind.com

King Sukii Posted 6 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: