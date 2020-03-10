CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Say What? Adrienne Bailon Says She Doesn’t Wash Her Hands After Using The Bathroom At Home [VIDEO]

With corona spreading, a video resurfaced of Adrienne Bailon admitting to spreading a lot of germs.  She told The Real, she doesn’t wash her hands when using the bathroom in her home. We know where to not eat for the holidays.

The Puerto Rican Princess Joseline Hernadez is telling all of her Love and Hip Hop secrets in her new docuseries on her YouTube channel.  We will be tuned into that!

Speaking of exposing,  Tami Roman dropped Basketball Wives and has her own show called Unfaithful.  The show will expose cheaters and the pilot has already been shot.

We can look forward to a lot of exposing coming soon.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Say What? Adrienne Bailon Says She Doesn’t Wash Her Hands After Using The Bathroom At Home [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close