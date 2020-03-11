11 Podcasts By Black Women To Support

Everyday is a day to celebrate your fellow Black woman, but we go the extra mile during the month of March. With Women’s History Month upon us, we’re taking the time to highlight the daily shows that feed our soul and remind us how fearless, powerful and bomb we are as women. Take a listen to these podcasts to help uplift your spirits.

H.E.R Space Podcast

Their Instagram bio couldn’t have said it any better – if you’re a Black woman looking for an extra dose of inspiration, you’ve come to the right place. Hosted by Terri Lomax and Dr. Dominique Broussard, H.E.R Space Podcast serves as a safe space for conversations for Black women, by Black women. Conversation topics range from identifying yourself as the toxic one in your relationship to life hacks to saving time and energy, and we are here for transparency!

Jesus & Jollof

Yvonne Orji and Luvvie Ajayi can’t live without Jesus and jollof, but we certainly can’t live without these two on the microphone! Just in time for the announcement of their third season, you should take the time to binge listen to the last two of Jesus & Jollof Podcast. This podcast covers a wide variety of topics from success, food, life updates and everything to make you feel like you’re in a living room listening to a conversation between your two big sisters. This podcast will have you laughing until you cry, learning some new Nigerian slang and candid advice through their bits of wit, sarcasm and humor.

She’s Got Drive Podcast

What’s more empowering than a podcast by a leadership coach for success? Don’t worry, I’ll wait. Business consultant, executive coach and lover of Black Girl Magic Shirley McAlpine is the host of She’s Got Drive Podcast, a podcast that speaks positively to the narrative of successful, inspirational Black women. This podcast will add fuel to your goals and serves as food for the driven woman’s soul. If you act now and visit her website, you can get a free download of her ebook that gives you the tips and tricks of being a woman with drive. What’re you waiting for?

ESSENCE’s Yes, Girl Podcast

What do you get when you combine three dope women from ESSENCE Magazine and give them space to talk, laugh and be their most transparent selves? ESSENCE’s Yes, Girl Podcast! This podcast is exactly what you think it is – a dope conversation between senior editors Cori Murray, Charli Penn and Yolanda Sangweni about anything and everything pertaining to the modern day Black woman. Let’s talk #GirlDads in wake of the passing of Kobe Bryant or let’s talk Taraji P. Henson’s journey through the balance of mind, body and spirit; this podcast has it all. This is the weekly dose of Black Girl Magic you’ve been waiting on to empower you and help you power throughout your day.

On One With Angela Rye

Angela Rye is known for being a badass woman with a mouth and mind not sculpted for the faint at heart. Now, she has officially brought her bad-assery to the mic for your hearing pleasure on On One With Angela Rye. The notable political commentator will not only empower you as a woman keeping abreast in politics, socioeconomics and culture, but On One will give you another lifestyle, witty and humorous side of Rye. Her guest roster has been jam packed with powerful women across entertainment, culture and politics from Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza to actress Gabrielle Union-Wade. This podcast elevates important Black women voices in the political movement and is essential to empowerment within our community during this political climate.

The Fearless Podcast

Arian Simone is the lead investor of the Fearless Fund, creator of the Fearless Week Conference and author of “From Homeless to Hollywood”. Now, this inspiration to all Black women has the perfect podcast for you to sink your teeth into if the battery in your back needs to be recharged. The Fearless Podcast with Arian Simone is a fearless, candid discussion on entrepreneurship, wellness, culture and self-care that embodies transparency and confidence. Arian Simone shares the stories of powerful women from xoNecole’s own Necole Kane to fashion designer and influencer Nichole Lynel to actress Keshia Knight-Pulliam.

Dreams In Drive Podcast

Have you ever felt stuck – almost as if you know where you want to go, but your GPS isn’t working and the stick shift is stuck? Then, Rana Campbell has the perfect podcast for you. Dreams In Drive Podcast takes your dreams out of the park and teaches you how to drive step by step with this manifestation and aspirational podcast. This podcast addresses overcoming adversity, commiting to becoming a better version of yourself and successfully creating a life of fulfillment and passion through conversations of development, motivation, entrepreneurship and small business advice. Campbell’s rawness combined with her expert guests provide insightful advice on their featured podcast episodes and are informational and helpful to anyone that listens.

Talk To Your Mom

Launched by Keyaira Kelly in 2019, Talk To Your Mom podcast encourages you to do just what the title says, engage in profound conversations with your mother. Each audio episode dares to go into the depths of traditionally taboo mom/daughter topics including sex, love, self-worth, spirituality, healing and trauma.

“My goal is that these episodes will inspire other moms and their kids to get to know each other on a deeper level. I really feel where there is vulnerability, there is healing,” Keyaira said of the project.

Destination Heal Podcast

Ty Alexander, author of best-selling book Things I Wish I Knew Before My Mom Died, continues to elevate her brand by adding extensions to her online community Destination Heal (now known as Self Care IRL)– a space where Black women go to vent to their digital girlfriends. Her Destination Heal podcast, is a deeper dive into her personal healing journey. “On each episode, I will talk about my own personal journey through healing and some of the things that have gotten me through, Jesus, the darkest times of my life.”

Black Girl Podcast

Gia Peppers, Scottie Beam, Sapphira, Bex and Alysha make up the voices of Black Girl podcast. The popular podcast lets us in on their personal conversations turned public and their opinions on pop culture though the lens of Black women in the media industry. With over 60 episodes in, it’s grown a strong following.

SpeakHER Podcast

Binge listen to HelloBeautiful’s own podcast SpeakHER that spotlights Black women in the political and social activist space. Get in tune with the movers and shakers behind the Black empowerment movement in these three seasons.

