CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Altered Carbon 2’s Simone Missick & Renee Elise Goldsberry Are Black Women Holding Down The Future

The future is female, and Black, too.

Simone Missick and Renee Elise Goldsberry - Altered Carbon 2

Source: Simone Missick and Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hip-Hop Wired / HHW

Netflix’s Altered Carbon 2‘s main character may be a dude, but it’s all about the women. Specifically, the Black women.

Simone Missick (Trepp) and Renee Elise Goldsberry (Quellcrist Falconer) hold down the protagonist Takeshi Kovacs (portrayed by Anthony Mackie) and keep the enigmatic but focused character centered. Falconer is his lost love while Trepp is a bounty hunter who plays a major role in the clutch, and has her own issues to deal with, too.

“It’s really wonderful to play women heroes,” Goldsberry tells Hip-Hop Wired. “The reason why I came about the franchise was to created worlds where women of color would be heroes in the world.”

The relationship with Kovac and Falconer spans centuries (watch the series), and although it may not be spoken of, it’s dope to watch Black love so much time on the Netflix screen. Add mystery, intrigue and frenetic action, and it’s no wonder the series is a hit.

Adds Goldsberry, “It’s interesting because the show is about this really wonderful strong Black male lead, Kovacs. But always, he is always looking to and is surrounded by and saved by strong women.”

And it’s great to see two Black women delivering proper fades in the future.

“To be on this show, and to have these two women represented who are extremely opposites of one another…to have that represented and it not be questioned, I hope that foreshadows what is going to be the future of this world,” says Missick.

Altered Carbon 2 is streaming on Netflix right now.

 

 

 

 

 

‘Altered Carbon 2’s Simone Missick & Renee Elise Goldsberry Are Black Women Holding Down The Future  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close