Shellacked! Saweetie Is The Face Of KISS Edge Fixer Glued Gel

Sculpted edges are making a serious comeback and who better to rep that look than Saweetie? Her baby hairs are always on point!

That, and the rising rapper already has her hand in fashion from shutting down Milan Fashion Week to collaborating with Pretty Little Thing for her own limited line. So naturally, the hair game would be her next step. This is probably why KISS COLORS & CARE has tapped her as the face of its new Edge Fixer Glued edge control.

“We are excited to announce our latest collaboration with our ICY GRL @saweetie Introducing the Edge Fixer Glued x Saweetie collab! Check out the link in our bio for more info. Available now at your local beauty supply store!!!,” the brand wrote on Instagram last month.

According to Hype Hair, this new line is made with a non-greasy, water-based formula that is designed to provide 24-hour hold without flaking or white residue. It’s also infused with Biotin B7 to help strengthen edges and comes in 12 different fruity and floral scents such as strawberry acai, “Squirt” Watermelon and one of Saweetie’s personal favorite “Rich Drip” Very Cherry.

The 26-year-old California native is over the moon about her new venture and first-ever beauty collab hoping it inspires her fans to get their baby hairs LAID like hers.

“#edgefixerglued x @saweetie is available now at your local beauty supply store! Get the perfect lil swooop with a fruity scent! It smells so yummy taaag me I wanna see how y’all lay them baby haiiirs !!

We love to see it!

BEAUTIES: The Edge Fixer Glued x Saweetie collection is available now at your local beauty supply store.

