Gary’s Tea: Is Beyonce Secretly Suffering?!

People can’t even bond with their children without it being a rumor. There is speculation that Beyonce’ may be suffering because of Blue Ivy being seen so often with just Jay-Z.

Wendy Williams comes for Nicki Minaj about all of the sexual misconduct surrounding her life between her brother and her husband.

In RHOA news,  Nene mentioned on Angela Yee’s podcast, Lip Service that she actually found out that her husband, Gregg Leakes cheated on her with one of her employees. 

