The Coronavirus has taken hold of the United States in ways many people could have never imagined. Businesses all over the country are closing their doors and sending their employees home. Schools all over the country are also following suit by closing their doors and telling their students to stay home. The Atlanta area is no different, with closing all over the city. Here is the list of school closing thus far with more to come…

Atlanta Public Schools

CLOSED AFTER FRIDAY FOR 2 WEEKS

Cobb County Schools

STARTING MARCH 16 WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Decatur City Schools

WILL BE CLOSED STARTING FRIDAY 13/13 FOR 2 WEEKS

Fulton County School System

WILL BE CLOSED STARTING MONDAY 3/16,

Marietta City Schools

CANCELLED FOR 2 WEEKS STARTING MARCH 16

Reinhart University

CLASSES WILL MOVE TO ONLINE INSTRUCTION ON 3/16 UNTIL 4/3

Rome City Schools

CLOSED THROUGH MONDAY

University System of Georgia

BEGINNING 3/16 ALL UNIVERSITY SYSTEM OF GA INSTITUTIONS WILL TEMPORARILY SUSPEND FOR TWO WEEKS

Here Are All The School Closings In Atlanta Due To Corona was originally published on majicatl.com

