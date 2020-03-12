Here Are All The School Closings In Atlanta Due To Corona

The Coronavirus has taken hold of the United States in ways many people could have never imagined. Businesses all over the country are closing their doors and sending their employees home. Schools all over the country are also following suit by closing their doors and telling their students to stay home. The Atlanta area is no different, with closing all over the city. Here is the list of school closing thus far with more to come…
Atlanta Public Schools
CLOSED AFTER FRIDAY FOR 2 WEEKS
Cobb County Schools
STARTING MARCH 16 WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
Decatur City Schools
WILL BE CLOSED STARTING FRIDAY 13/13 FOR 2 WEEKS
Fulton County School System
WILL BE CLOSED STARTING MONDAY 3/16,
Marietta City Schools
CANCELLED FOR 2 WEEKS STARTING MARCH 16
Reinhart University
CLASSES WILL MOVE TO ONLINE INSTRUCTION ON 3/16 UNTIL 4/3
Rome City Schools
CLOSED THROUGH MONDAY
University System of Georgia
BEGINNING 3/16 ALL UNIVERSITY SYSTEM OF GA INSTITUTIONS WILL TEMPORARILY SUSPEND FOR TWO WEEKS
