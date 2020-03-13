CLOSE
Saweetie Collaborates With Morphe To Bring Us Her First Ever Beauty Collection

Backstage with Saweetie collection

Source: Metro Public Relations / Lisa Miceli of Metro Public Relations

Another day, another beauty collab for rapper Saweetie. Just yesterday, we reported that she has become the face of KISS Edge Fixer Glued Gel. Now the slick-edged beauty will be joining forces with mega-brand Morphe to launch Backstage with Saweetie.

This launch is unique because it is Saweetie’s first campaign with color cosmetics and Morphe’s first partnership with a musical artist. Both brands are bold and vibrant, making this joint venture one for the books.

As part of the collaboration, Saweetie will be launching her first lip gloss collection entitled, Icy Lips by Saweetie ($18.00). It will consist of three shades; BO$$ TYCOON, a shimmering peachy pink color, MONEY MAMI, a shimmering gold color, and 8”, a shimmery violet color. 

The 24-Shade Artist Pass Artistry Palette ($29.00) is a collection of highly pigmented eye shadows. You’ll get a full mixture of bold colors and fun glitters.  Saweetie clearly thought of everything. Included in the Morphe collaboration is a limited-edition Mini Continuous Setting Mist in the scent of Saweet Peach ($10.00), and the VIP Sweep, a stunning 6-piece eye and face Silicone Glitter Packer Brush set.

Saweetie is on the move! First a fashion collaboration with Pretty Little Thing, then a hair collab with KISS Edge Fixer Glued Gel, and now an fun beauty collection with Morphe. I’m positive there is so much more in store for the rapper.

The collection launches globally on Morphe.com and in Morphe stores on Friday, March 20th, and in Ulta stores on Sunday, April 5th. What do you think? Will you be shopping Backstage with Saweetie?

