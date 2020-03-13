Good News? Judge Agrees To THIS In Nicki Minaj’s Husband Sex Offender Status Case (Exclusive)

Life for Nicki Minaj’s husband just got a little easier while he awaits his trial for failure to register as a sex offender.

A judge has agreed to allow Kenneth Petty to have access to the internet and his smartphone while out on $100,000 bail, BOSSIP has learned.

Petty was convicted in the 1990s for “attempted rape by force or fear,” and under the terms of the conviction, he has to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life wherever he moves.

