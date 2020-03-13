CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Good News? Judge Agrees To THIS In Nicki Minaj’s Husband Sex Offender Status Case (Exclusive)

Life for Nicki Minaj’s husband just got a little easier while he awaits his trial for failure to register as a sex offender.

A judge has agreed to allow Kenneth Petty to have access to the internet and his smartphone while out on $100,000 bail, BOSSIP has learned.

Petty was convicted in the 1990s for “attempted rape by force or fear,” and under the terms of the conviction, he has to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life wherever he moves.

Last month, the feds indicted Petty, 41 on one felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender in California, where’d he’d been living with his hip hop star wife for at least six months before the feds found out.

Petty finally registered as a sex offender in California earlier this week. Even though he now has online access, his life is still pretty restricted under his bail conditions. He can’t leave Southern California, has to wear an ankle monitor and agree to endure random searches by the U.S. Marshals.

Petty has pled not guilty and will head to trial on April 28. If he’s convicted, he faces up to a decade behind bars. Minaj has yet to comment on her husband’s federal case.

