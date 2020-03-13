Missouri Governor to Declare State of Emergency at Press Conference at 5pm

Governor Mike Parson is preparing to announce a state of emergency in St. Lous Missouri due to the coronavirus according to his office.

A news conference will be held at 5 p.m. today, Friday, March 13,2020 in the Capitol office to announce the emergency declaration.

The second case of COVID-19 coronavirus was reported Thursday in the southwest part of the Missouri.

The patient is a person from Springfield in their 20s that had recently traveled out of the country to Austria. At that time Pearson referred to it as a “travel-related” case. There has been no known community person-to-person transmission in Missouri, the governor said.

Necessary steps were taken and the patient was expected to recover after being put under quarantine according to Greene County Health department. In addition to the announcement of the second diagnosed person, the governor also announced Thursday Missouri will receive nearly $13 million in federal emergency funding to support response efforts. Authorities were still working on how to effectively use the money to protect citizens. “I want to assure you that we are taking all steps necessary to protect the health and safety of Missourians,” Parson said on Thursday. “I want to emphasis that at the end of the day we are all responsible for our own actions. Use common sense. Practice good hygiene. Wash your hands. Stay at home if you’re sick. And if you are told to self-quarantine, it is very important to follow those

