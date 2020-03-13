CLOSE
Missouri Governor to Declare State of Emergency at Press Conference at 5pm

Governor Mike Parson is preparing to announce a state of emergency in St. Lous Missouri due to the coronavirus according to his office.

A news conference will be held at 5 p.m. today, Friday, March 13,2020 in the Capitol office to announce the emergency declaration.

The second case of COVID-19 coronavirus was reported Thursday in the southwest part of the Missouri.

The patient is a person from Springfield in their 20s that had recently traveled out of the country to Austria. At that time Pearson referred to it as a “travel-related” case. There has been no known community person-to-person transmission in Missouri, the governor said.

