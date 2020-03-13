Kevin Love Pledges $100,000 To The Cavs Arena Employees During NBA’s Coronavirus Shutdown

Coronavirus shut down the biggest sports organizations in America yesterday. While millions of fans are disappointed that they won’t get to see their favorite athletes compete for championships, the effect it has on the people who depend on these events to feed their families is far more.

Employees at arenas all across the country will be losing out on God-knows-how-many desperately needed paychecks and the financial toll that could have them is potentially devastating.

Cavs baller Kevin Love is empathetic enough to recognize that he and many of his millionaire colleagues will be just fine, but those they work with might not be. He took to Instagram to drop the following message…

Good on K-Love. We hope other NBA players see this and follow suit. Take care of the folks who take care of you.

