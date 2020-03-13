CLOSE
Front Page News: Several States Close Schools For Upcoming Weeks Due To Coronavirus

Coronavirus is causing turmoil all over the world.  Schools are closing, jobs are working from home and just in, we got a letter saying legs are closed too!

Schools in Maryland, Kentucky, Ohio, New Mexico, and Michigan have been closed and in other places school districts have extended spring break.

Since school is closed, there will also be no fun because Disney is closing all theme parks.

Wall Street has had its worst day since 1987, a travel ban is in place, and our president may even have coronavirus.

Let’s all be safe and wash our hands.

