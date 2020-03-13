CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: Why Are People Dissing Halle Berry Online?

Trolls will troll and the latest victim is Halle Berry.  She posted a picture to Instagram shaping a heart with her hands and users in the comments shaded her by saying her age is showing.

Offset said it’s a new weirdo every week and he’s sick of it.  The weirdos have pushed him and now he’s ready to build a fort around his house to protect his family.

He also wants it to be known he’s not the star of Migos.

 

Gary’s Tea: Why Are People Dissing Halle Berry Online?  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

