CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Something In The Water Festival Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns

SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 3

Source: Brian Ach / Getty

It was to be the celebration of the spring. Something In The Water, a multi-day music festival spearheaded by VA native Pharrell Wiliams, has been postponed in response to the Coronavirus.

The news was released Friday night on the SITW official website and social media platforms. Event coordinators have decided to postpone 2020 festivities and to return in 2021. The expected dates for the 2021 revival are April 23-25.

According to the event organizers “All tickets for 2020 will be honored for next year’s festival.” Fans looking to obtain a refund must submit a request on the SITW website after March 20, 2020.

 

In its first year, the festival brought world-class artisans including Jay Z, Missy Elliott, Migos, SZA, Snoop Dogg and Usher to Virginia Beach. This year the line-up continued to flourish with stand-outs like ASAP Rocky, Chance the Rapper, Post Malone and H.E.R. on the roster.

Not just a mecca for music, the 2020 festival was expected to include the best in the worlds of technology, health and wellness, environmental sustainability, culinary arts and more.

For more information.

RELATED: Something In The Water Lineup Announced For 2020

RELATED: 7 Reasons Why Trey Songz Still Reps VA

Something In The Water Festival Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close