Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Declares State Of Emergency

6th Annual Gentlemen's Ball Royal Brunch

On March 15th, 2020, the 60th Mayor of Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has declared a state of emergency for the city. This declaration also notes that large gatherings of 250 people or more are now prohibited.

This comes as the Center for Disease Control & Prevention has stated that they recommend that for the next 8 weeks, “organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.” More on their action plans can be found here.

Here at the Radio One Atlanta & Urban One networks will keep you up to date with any future developments.

