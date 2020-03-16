Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Declares State Of Emergency

On March 15th, 2020, the 60th Mayor of Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has declared a state of emergency for the city. This declaration also notes that large gatherings of 250 people or more are now prohibited.

In an effort to slow the spread of the Coronavirus, I have declared a State of Emergency within the city of Atlanta, prohibiting large public gatherings of more than 250 people. pic.twitter.com/D8A3vwjtYW — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) March 15, 2020

This comes as the Center for Disease Control & Prevention has stated that they recommend that for the next 8 weeks, “organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.” More on their action plans can be found here.

