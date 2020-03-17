CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Uplifting Fun: John Legend Plans to Live Stream a Free Concert From Home

To make light of the coronavirus pandemic, John Legend celebrates the quarantine by streaming a free concert from his home.

Legend got the idea from Coldplay, who also hosted a music live stream via Instagram.

Chrissy Teigen, of course, chimed in saying she’ll be in attendance.

Even though it’s bad, we hope other people join in with the at-home concerts, this is a fun trend to be entertained while being inside.

