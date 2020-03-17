CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Keri Hilson’s Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory, Louis Vuitton’s Hand Sanitizer & More

Ms. Keri baby can’t catch a break on social media, ever.  She went on Instagram sharing her beliefs on how 5G cellular waves caused coronavirus.

The singer posted a video originally shared by @Chakabars that shares the thought that China created COVID-19 with the use of 5G radio waves.  Social media proceeded to drag her as usual.

All the speculation with Gregg and Nene Leakes’ marriage keeps rising but she finally came out with the truth.  Gary has all the tea on that.

Louis Vuitton is adding a new product to fight coronavirus.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Keri Hilson’s Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory, Louis Vuitton’s Hand Sanitizer & More  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close