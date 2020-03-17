CLOSE
Roger Mayweather, Uncle & Trainer Of Floyd Mayweather Dead At 58

Famed Boxing trainer Roger Mayweather has died. Roger was the trainer and Uncle of Boxer Floyd Mayweather. Many in Boxing considered Roger one of the best trainers in the world. Roger trained Floyd from his debut in 1996 to 1998 and then again in 2000 until his retirement. With Roger, Floyd became a champion in 5 weight classes, with victories over Genaro Hernandez, Jose Luis Castillo, Oscar De La Hoya, Juan Manual Marquez, and Manny Pacquiao.

Roger Mayweather was an accomplished boxer in his own right. Known as the “Black Mamba,” Mayweather’s record included 72 fights., 59 wins and 13 losses. He was a two-weight world champion and lineal super featherweight titles from 1983 to 1984. He also won the WBC light welterweight title from 1987 to 1989.

This would be the 2nd death close the Floyd Mayweather in the last week. Floyd’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of 3 of his children, Josie Harris was found dead in her car on March 9th, 2020.

Roger Mayweather Was 58 Years Old.

