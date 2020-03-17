CLOSE
Y’all Don’t Listen: Folks Who Don’t Stay Inside During COVID-19 Pandemic Probably Still Do These Things

PSA to my fellow millennials! Yes, we all value experiences over things! Yes, we are the lit, turnt up generation. But one thing COVID-19 pandemic has exposed is that many of us tend to be reckless and a tad bit selfish.

The CDC has urged folks across the globe to stay inside during the National Emergency in effort to keep people from getting sick.  Rumors have even began to surface that the government is planning to impose a National Curfew, however White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a Twitter post “This is not true!” However several US cities have slowed down to stop the spread of the virus. But have millennials taken heed to the possible deadly effects of COVID-19?

 

Seriously though guys, we have many more years on this planet to live our best life. But for the sake of the older folks who came here before us and the sick people who can’t fend for themselves, let’s try to follow the rules for once. Stay home, out these streets. Practice social distancing.

Those of you who aren’t taking this pandemic seriously, you’re probably one these people who still do these lame things.

1. You probably still have an illegible, meaningless, Facebook name, like: “Sierra GettingMoneyWithYaMansAllDay Wilson”.

 

2. You probably still think putting batteries in the refrigerator recharges them.

 

3. You probably still smoke cigarettes, but stopped eating pork.

 

4. You probably still buy clothes for a party and return them to the store the next day.

 

5. You probably still get into physical altercations because someone stepped on your sneakers.

 

6. You probably still have a Nextel “chirp, chirp” phone.

7. You probably still take your own liquor to the bar.

8. You probably still have bootleg cable.

9. You probably still have an MP3 player:

10. You’re probably still scared to use the phone during a storm.

11. You probably still reuse old Chicken grease to make Fish.

 

Close