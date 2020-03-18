CLOSE
Melodious Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Fashion Nova For $2.25M

Snitch Nine is due out in August.

Tekashi69

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Tekashi 6ix9ine is still in jail and still getting sued. This time, fashion brand Fashion Nova is suing the infamously loose-lipped rapper for a cool $2.25 million.

According to Fashion Nova, Tekashi never told them he was a crook, so he has to pay up, basically. Apparently, Fashion Nova, the purveyor of discount clothing, got finessed for a smooth $225,000 by Tekashi and had no idea the Brooklyn rapper was in the sights of the Feds.

Reports TMZ:

The rapper allegedly made a deal with Fashion Nova — a discount clothing retailer — to do a series of brand promotions on his social media pages and through his music. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Tekashi was paid an advance of $225,000 in October 2018.

The docs claim just 2 weeks after Tekashi got the wire, he was locked up … making him unable to perform his duties for the company. What’s more … they say Tekashi’s testimony during the trial totally torpedoed his ability to be a good brand ambassador for FN.

FN claims Tekashi was underhanded … he and his people concealed the entire criminal prosecution from them. In other words, what FN seems to be saying is that they had no idea Tekashi was a criminal.

Reportedly, FN says Tekashi never returned the $225,000 despite promising to do so. So now, they’re suing for $2.25M.

We’re not sure how that math work either.

Originally looking at 47 years in the bing on racketeering charges, since he snitched in court, Tekashi was hit with only a 2-year sentence. Recently, it was revealed he is set to walk out of jail in early August.

