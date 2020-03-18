CLOSE
Comedians Say “Coughing is the New N-Word” on Twitter Comparing to Coronavirus

The N-word is never a comical matter but some comedians thought comparing it to coronavirus would somehow get the people going.

Comedian and podcaster Theo Von posted to Twitter saying “coughing is the new n-word” and stand up comedian Vanessa Johnston said similarly “sneezing is the new n-word.”

Twitter users and fans mostly shunning their bad humor and others cheered it on with replies like “My Cougha” and “Cougha Pleeeeze!” as reported by Vibe.

Von has yet to delete his tweet while Johnston did a post and delete but Twitter always has the receipts.

Comedy has evolved over time and the public has become “sensitive” but if you can’t say the word, then just don’t use the word.  John Mulaney explains it below.

Comedians Say “Coughing is the New N-Word” on Twitter Comparing to Coronavirus  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

