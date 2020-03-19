CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: K. Michelle Wants Another Kid, Tamar Braxton Is Tired Of Being Quarantined & More

Coronavirus is just affecting everyone, those who don’t want to be in the house and those trying to make a baby.

K. Michelle speaks out about going through IVF process during this time.  She’s creating her own designer baby by trying over and over for a girl rather than a boy.

Cardi B. and Tamar Braxton are tired of sitting at home and are ready to go back to normal life like putting on their lace wigs and hitting the stage again.

Are you tired of being home or enjoying the quarantined life?

