CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Webcast: Connect 2020: Sharing Hope & Love during the Pandemic

connect

Source: connect / Radio One Digital

Join us for an Exclusive Webcast on Saturday, March 21st, at 7pm ET.  Watch live at www.Connect-Today.com.

Featuring Experts:  Dr. Darria (Top National ER Doctor), Kim Bearden (Disney Teacher of the Year), Lara Hodgson (Entrepreneur of the Year) & Dr. Joyce (the LOVE Doctor).

We have assembled an objective, nonpartisan team of health care professionals, educators, wellness coaches, work/life experts, entrepreneurs/business leaders, Non-Profits, and faith leaders who share one common goal.  To bring HOPE & LOVE to the community during a time of uncertainty.  They will share their experience, expertise, and outline true ACTIONABLE steps to stay healthy and updated.

Tune in to this one-of-a-kind, LIVE webcast this Saturday, March 21st at 7pm ET (4PT) at www.Connect-Today.com   This 1-hour event will positively impact your Life during COVID-19.

Championed by the Leadership Atlanta Class of 2020, focusing on:  Vision of Leadership.  Vision on Love.

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close