Webcast: Connect 2020: Sharing Hope & Love during the Pandemic

Join us for an Exclusive Webcast on Saturday, March 21st, at 7pm ET. Watch live at www.Connect-Today.com.

Featuring Experts: Dr. Darria (Top National ER Doctor), Kim Bearden (Disney Teacher of the Year), Lara Hodgson (Entrepreneur of the Year) & Dr. Joyce (the LOVE Doctor).

We have assembled an objective, nonpartisan team of health care professionals, educators, wellness coaches, work/life experts, entrepreneurs/business leaders, Non-Profits, and faith leaders who share one common goal. To bring HOPE & LOVE to the community during a time of uncertainty. They will share their experience, expertise, and outline true ACTIONABLE steps to stay healthy and updated.

Tune in to this one-of-a-kind, LIVE webcast this Saturday, March 21st at 7pm ET (4PT) at www.Connect-Today.com This 1-hour event will positively impact your Life during COVID-19.

Championed by the Leadership Atlanta Class of 2020, focusing on: Vision of Leadership. Vision on Love.

Also On Hot 107.9: