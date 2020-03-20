CLOSE
NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

NBC News is mourning the loss of an employee who died Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

According to NBC News Chairman Andy Lack, Larry Edgeworth, who had been working in an equipment room at NBC News’ 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York, also suffered from other health issues.

Edgeworth previously spent 25 years at NBC News working as an audio technician, where he was well-known to many network correspondents who traveled with him around the world.

“Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were,” Lack wrote to staffers Friday morning.

Stacy Brady, NBCUniversal’s executive vice president of field and production operations, called Edgeworth a “gentle giant who would give you the shirt off his back.”

Source: NBC News

