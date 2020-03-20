CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Yikes! “Pose” Star Angelica Ross Discovers “Boyfriend” Has A Baby Mama & Fiancé Thanks To Twitter

2020 has been a messy b*tch that lives for drama and it isn’t easing up on unfortunate souls like actress Angelica Ross. The “Pose” star discovered her boyfriend is an apparent cheater in the worst way yesterday. The actress posted up photos with her and her “boo” on twitter with a cute little note about how she couldn’t wait to see him again. Little did she know he was about to get put on blast. 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Coronavirus has been keeping lots of folks at a safe distance from each other, so Angelica probably didn’t wince at her boo going awol for the time being. She wrote in a tweet, accompanied by cute coupled-up photos.

“Finally found him and have to distance myself from him. An early test we’re committed to passing. I miss you B”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Comments poured in congratulating the star on finding love, but it was all fun and games until DM tips came in to expose her boo as really a BUST.

“The internet is AMAZING. I’ve been talking to the mother of his son and fiancé all morning. #PlotTwist!” wrote Angelica.

Wow! Angelica didn’t clarify if the baby mama and fiancee were the same people. She actually just kept the twitter conversation going by thanking folks for the transparency and the laughs.

Hopefully, she has better luck next time!

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Do you think there would be a reasonable explanation for why this man is engaged and entertaining a new relationship?! Make it make sense!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

 

 

Yikes! “Pose” Star Angelica Ross Discovers “Boyfriend” Has A Baby Mama & Fiancé Thanks To Twitter  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close