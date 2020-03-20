Too Hype: Uncomfortably Relatable Memes Of How Excited We’ll Be To Get Back To Normal Living 

To say that ish is real is an understatement. It feels as though more has happened in the last few months than we’ve experienced in all of the 2010s. On the micro and macro scale, the energy just feels strange and chaotic. We started out the new decade with a great loss as Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and more families passed away in a helicopter accident. Then we were shocked by the surprising news of Pop Smoke’s death.

The 2020 Presidential Elections have been nothing short of a circus. Oh, and let’s not forget the threat of a World War III. But the greatest pandemic to shake the entire planet to its core is the spread COVID-19, aka the Coronavirus.

The Coronavirus reportedly began at a market in the city of Wuhan, China and is said to be identical to the strand found in bats.The virus has spread so quickly around the world the entire nations are shutting down and having citizens quarantine inside their homes for weeks. The number of reports of positive tests has gone from a few thousand on Sunday to more than 13,000 as more people are infected and more people with Covid-19 find out through testing they have the disease.

Staying inside is the safest bet. But that also means that our everyday living will be greatly effected. It’s the first week of Spring, which means naturally, folks are itching to get outside.

I can't wait to dress up and go back to my bad bitch ways once all this Corona shit is over. I miss me 😭 — Cuka ✨ (@wacuka_) March 19, 2020

But unfortunately, we have to wait this one out, indefinitely. If you’re like us, you’re totally over being quarantined in your home. Apparently, the folks below feel us too.

This me in traffic the day they announce everything’s back to normal pic.twitter.com/TGUa6n8bi1 — Suavemente (@EasyStreetKeys) March 19, 2020

Mood:

me and the squad when corona lockdown is over pic.twitter.com/ae4O5gUTJD — диана (@dxana1661) March 14, 2020

when quarantine is over and you can finally link up with your friends😂: pic.twitter.com/Phu663Qjxj — Karlito🐨 (@KarloInTheEnds) March 18, 2020

Relatable AF:

Me regretting everything I ate when Corona is over. pic.twitter.com/Hij2UcYE1e — Melanie 😷😷 (@Supergymmie) March 17, 2020

Quarantine Day 4 got us feeling like:

After Socially Isolating for weeks:

This is how me and the bros gonna be when this Rona stuff is over. pic.twitter.com/qeNhqxm8Ft — C.B.K 🏁🐍🐺 (@SkipFromBk) March 19, 2020

We’ll all be hype when this is over:

Me: When this heaux, RONA is over and done with!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pgGkmbdGW2 — Ajay Carr (@iamAjayCarr) March 17, 2020

On the bright side, we’re all in this together.

Posted 2 hours ago

