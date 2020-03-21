St. Louis Mayor and County Executive Issues Stay at Home Order

To reduce the spread of the coronavirus in St. Louis Saturday, March 21 Mayor Lyda Krewson, and County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced a stay at home order.

The restrictions will begin Monday and will require citizens to stay at home when possible. Residents can still go to grocery shop, release stress and exercise in parks.

The announcement is after the reaction to a woman in St. Louis County who is now deceased after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

According to officials with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said COVID-19 cases have reached 73 in the state, up by 26 cases since Friday morning.

More information to be released at 3 p.m. during the press conference

