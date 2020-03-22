Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino’s New ‘3.15.20’ Album Hits Streaming Services [Listen]

Last weekend, Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover pump-faked everyone by dropping a new album on his website only to remove it hours later. But today (Sunday, March 22), the actor and artist’s new project, Donald Glover presents 3.15.20.

The project is available under not one but two forms—a continuous play version under Donald Glover Presents and a standard track-by-track version under Childish Gambino. The latter is what dropped last weekend then disappeared.

The album is the Grammy, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning star’s first release under Wolf+Rothstein/RCA Records. And to inspire a sense of community during these tumultuous times (see: the Coronavirus Pandemic), for a limited time fans can experience the album together at DonaldGloverPresents.com.

As for the album, 3.15.20, it contains a dozen tracks with appearances from Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and Khadja Bonet and clocks in at just under an hour. Production is provided by Glover, DJ Dahi, Ludwig Goransson and more. The album cover is just a white square…really.

Check out the tracklist (yes, most of the titles are numerals…just run with it), and stream, below or click here to listen. Also, the track featuring 21 Savage is 12.38.

3.15.20 Track List:

01 0.00

02 Algorhythm

03 Time

04 12.38

05 19.10

06 24.19

07 32.22

08 35.31

09 39.28

10 42.26

11 47.48

12 53.49

Alvin aqua Blanco Posted March 22, 2020

