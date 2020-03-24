The Village Market ATL Goes Digital March 28th

Atlanta’s Largest Marketplace featuring the Best Black Entrepreneurs in the Country is going DIGITAL! The Village Market ATL has fastly become the go-to one-stop shopping experience for products from all of the latest in Black designers, skincare professionals, artists, kids games, and so much more! During this current time of unforeseen circumstances, The Village Market is moving ONLINE on March 28 from 5pm-10pm ONLY! Log onto their site right now and join their mailing list to get access to the entire Market on March 28!! Trust us…You don’t want to miss out on this experience of buying BLACK!! The Digital Village Market is brought to you by Hot 107.9!

Link: www.thevillagemarketatl.com

