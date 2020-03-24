Prada Will Be Producing Masks, Scrubs For Italian Hospitals

Another luxury retailer is putting their money where their mouth is. Prada has announced they too will be pivoting their production to benefit the medical field.

High Snobiety is reporting that the Milan based brand will extend their resources in an effort to combat the Coronavirus. According to the article the high priced label will be providing over 80,000 medical overalls and 110,000 masks to the nearby region of Tuscany. The work order was started on Wednesday, March 18 and is expected to be completed by Monday, April 6. All the items are being produced at their factory in Montone, which has stayed opened for that sole purpose.

This a follow up to their acts of care from last week where Prada also donated new intensive care and resuscitation units to three hospitals in Vittore Buzzi, Sacco, and San Raffaele. The Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy Group has also recently pledged their assistance to Italy with a commitment to product 40 million masks. Their support is critical as their country has encountered a sweltering amount of positive cases which has led to an estimated 600 plus deaths connected to Coronavirus.

Martin Berrios Posted 19 hours ago

