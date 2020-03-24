CLOSE
Hip-Hop Spot: Boosie Brings The Club To His IG Live + Styles P Shares He Felt Like He’s Already Had Coronavirus [VIDEO]

In today’s Hip-Hop Spot, Styles P shares on social media that he felt like in the beginning of 2020 he felt like he may have had coronavirus. He explains why he thinks so and what he did to get passed it. He’s not certain, but he’s not the first artist to come out and talk about having the “worst flu” of their lives in December & January.

Speaking of being stuck at home, Boosie is trying to make the most of social distancing. He decided to bring the strip club to his IG Live, but suddenly things took a turn in a direction he was not too happy with. Lastly, we mentioned last week Gucci Mane was looking for an artist, well it looks like he may have founded the newest member of his label. Catch up with everything you missed in hip-hop with Headkrack’s Hip-Hop Spot!

