CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tory Lanez Does IG Live Song-A-Longs With Some Of Our Favorite Artists

These days celebrities are letting us in their lives more and more via IG live, Facebook Live, Youtube Live and any other form of live streaming there is. Tory Lanez took to his live tonight to perform a few tunes with Chris Brown, Tinsashe, Justin Beiber and Bryson Tiller, as well as making beats for girls to twerk to. You already knew that was going to happen but this was PG compared to Boosie’s live. Whew Chile. But anyways, during Tory’s conversation with Justin Beiber, Beiber shares that he’s known Tory since his battle rapping days in Toronto….

 

 

RELATED: MORE LIVE PERFORMANCES DURING QUARANTINE

 

Stream 93.9 WKYS while at Home! kysdc.com/listen-live

Download our 93.9 WKYS App in the

Apple Store & Google Play

Say “Alexa enable the 93.9 WKYS skill” to your smart speaker

Tory Lanez Does IG Live Song-A-Longs With Some Of Our Favorite Artists  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close