Tory Lanez Does IG Live Song-A-Longs With Some Of Our Favorite Artists

These days celebrities are letting us in their lives more and more via IG live, Facebook Live, Youtube Live and any other form of live streaming there is. Tory Lanez took to his live tonight to perform a few tunes with Chris Brown, Tinsashe, Justin Beiber and Bryson Tiller, as well as making beats for girls to twerk to. You already knew that was going to happen but this was PG compared to Boosie’s live. Whew Chile. But anyways, during Tory’s conversation with Justin Beiber, Beiber shares that he’s known Tory since his battle rapping days in Toronto….
