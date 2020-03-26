CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Divorce Rates Expected To Rise Due To Corona-Quarantined Couples

Divorce rates are expected to rise during the coronavirus pandemic for couples who have spent a great deal of time in quarantine.

According to Page Six, NYC power divorce attorney William D. Zabel, of Schulte Roth & Zabel said, “we’ve had an increased amount of calls in the past week from people seeking representation for divorce proceedings, a 50 percent increase, and I have been hearing the same from my colleagues at other firms.”

Individuals who are used to their busy lifestyles outside of the house are now feeling anxiety from being confined to one place. Finances may also be a factor with the loss of jobs and the decline of income.

“If wealthy people are looking for a rationale for divorce, an economic downturn is often a motivation — the net worth of the moneyed spouse is lower, and therefore a settlement could be lower. I anticipate there will be a number of high-profile divorce cases in the coming months,” Zabel explained.

Most divorces during this time will be provoked by not having enough space and feeling overwhelmed.

With social-distancing in full-effect, most of us are stuck in our homes, slowly starting to lose our minds for a range of reasons. First, if you live alone, isolation can be real. And if you live with your kids, partner or extended family members, after time, folks can really start to get on your nerves. Sadly, this has become the new norm. Think: We might be stuck inside for the next two weeks to the next 18 months! But it's that uncertainty that got us thinking: If we had to be trapped inside— indefinitely— because of the coronavirus pandemic, who would it be? Who wouldn't we mind being in close quarters with? Who would we want to keep us warm on those cold 'rona nights?

Divorce Rates Expected To Rise Due To Corona-Quarantined Couples  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close