Pornhub is doing their part in flattening the curve. Not only did the company donate 50,000 surgical masks to medical workers in NYC, a current major hotspot for the virus, but also now offering free Pornhub Premium to all of their users.

Send a little time with yourself or your partner but stay home to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. So, stay home and love on yourself! It’s safe!

Pornhub Makes Premium Content Free and Donates 50K Masks To Fight Coronavirus was originally published on kysdc.com

Posted 4 hours ago

