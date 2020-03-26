CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Pornhub Makes Premium Content Free and Donates 50K Masks To Fight Coronavirus

Pornhub is doing their part in flattening the curve. Not only did the company donate 50,000 surgical masks to medical workers in NYC, a current major hotspot for the virus, but also now offering free Pornhub Premium to all of their users.

Send a little time with yourself or your partner but stay home to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.  So, stay home and love on yourself! It’s safe!

Pornhub Makes Premium Content Free and Donates 50K Masks To Fight Coronavirus  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close