Hip-Hop Spot: Will Smith Is Humbled By Joyner Lucas + Who Else Is Excited For Ozark Season 3?! [VIDEO]

To see younger artist pay homage to their hero’s while they are still living is so important, and that is exactly what rapper Joyner Lucas did in his new song “Will”. Throughout the song he pays homage too Will Smith by recreating some of his most iconic movie rolls while tying those titles into his verses. It was only a matter of time before Will Smith took notice and said this on his social media:

WOW!!! That’s Crazy!  #Humbled @joynerlucas

Headkrack shares some great IG Lives you need to check out & the concert series that you can stream on Tidal and is anyone else as excited for the return of Ozark?!

