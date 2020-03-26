CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Is Not About To Mess Up Her Hair Or Nails Fighting Over A Man

Don't come to Meg with any BS, sis doesn't have time for the drama.

#CRWN A Conversation With Elliott Wilson And Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

“Fighting is so ugly,” says Megan Thee Stallion and we must say, we agree. The Suga rapper granted Genius an interview and revealed she isn’t the fighting type. Not when her hair and nails cost a pretty penny.

“Let me tell you, fighting is so ugly,” an enthusiastic Meg said assuringly. “What?! Look, nails — long. Girls is paying $80 to get they nails done. $100! Nails just go up, them crystals and sh*t. They expensive B*tch you want to fight me with these expensive a** nails on? No! This hair was not cheap. You want to f*ck up my lace? Ma’am you don’t care about yourself, you want to f*ck up your own hair. That’s crazy. And I did my makeup real good.”

Sis has a point (not tat we were contemplating getting into a physical altercation anytime soon), whatever drama you have with another woman isn’t worth it. Aside from that, you can go to jail or harm yourself or someone else in the process.

In other Meg Thee Stallion news, sis is watching streams for Suga rise as more people join in on her #SavageChallenge. The song soon reached No. 1 on iTunes.

Welp let me go learn this lol #savagechallenge

Megan Thee Stallion Has Her Stiletto On Our Necks And Won't Let Up

[caption id="attachment_3085680" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty[/caption] Megan Thee Stallion looks great half-naked and fully-clothed. When the H-Town hottie isn't slaying in a bad-ass leather bikini, she's serving looks in a finely tailored suit. Just like her rap persona in juxtaposition to her school-girl swag, Meg can go from night to day in one swift twerk. Tina Snow is promoting her recently released project Suga and pushing through in some killer looks styled by celebrity stylist EJ King. Keep scrolling to see our favorite looks from the Hot Girl, who's warming up for another summer takeover.

Megan Thee Stallion Is Not About To Mess Up Her Hair Or Nails Fighting Over A Man  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

