Kanye West Talks Importance of Adding Fashion In Every Aspect of His Career

Since starting his journey on the path as rapper, Kanye West has always declared that he would be the “best dressed” and after more than 20 years in the industry, Yeezy’s proclamation has been made a definite.

As previously reported during an exclusive interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kanye West talks his journey navigating through Hip-Hop with his unique fashion sense, and why when he made the decision to jump into fashion completely with the launch of his now iconic Yeezy brand almost seemingly stopped the industry.

”I got ripped,” Kanye West said reflecting on his fashion week debut. “You had to go to school to be a designer. That was the climate back then.”

Although initially everyone wasn’t on board, Yeezy’s fortitude and ingenuity launched his Yeezy label to be a legit high fashion brand.

“I believe that Yeezy is the McDonald’s and the Apple of apparel,” West says. “In order to make the Apple of apparel the next Gap, it has to be a new invention. To invent something that’s so good that you don’t even get credit for it because it’s the norm.”

In addition to talking fashion, West also also revealed his stance on both criminal justice and politics. With his influence, he revealed that it was his passion for criminal justice that inspired wife Kim Kardashian to pursue her passion of law before noting that his goal to add to the victims’ resolve is to employ the former felons at Yeezy sneaker division.

According to the interview, the “Ultra Light Beams” rapper is eager to hire released prisoners to work in apparel manufacturing and he says he has discussed building factories in the U.S. with Adidas, which makes his Yeezy sneakers—a task that Adidas has declined to comment on, in regards to. It actually happening.

In regards to his political stance, West divulged that He does enjoy unusual access to the Trump administration. In mid-July, West chartered a plane to Sweden, planning to jet in and free the musical artist A$AP Rocky, who had been detained on assault charges earlier that month. Warned that the Swedes wouldn’t welcome the gesture, he canceled the plane and—from his swimming pool in Calabasas—called Jared Kushner at the White House. Prompting a response from Donald Trump who tweeted, “Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky.”

“I’m a black guy with a red [MAGA] hat, can you imagine?” Kanye said. “It reminded me of how I felt as a black guy before I was famous, when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something. ‘This is your place, Ye, don’t talk about apparel. This is your place, Ye, you’re black, so you’re a Democrat.’ ”

Despite his political views, Kanye has continued to experience success in every genre he enters into, but it’s the lack of “successful businessman“ being added to his long list of titles ad accomplishments that bothers him the most.

”The fact that Yeezy does $1.5 billion in revenue per year and the valuation is $2.9 billion means that money does not have to enter into the equation,” Kanye said. “Yeezy [is] worth $3 billion from nothing, that shows I successfully did something.”

Kanye West Talks Importance of Adding Fashion In Every Aspect of His Career was originally published on hiphopwired.com

tffhthewriter Posted 13 hours ago

