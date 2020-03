Quarantined Life! How Radio Personalities Work From Home – Reec Hot 107.9 Reec Swiney, Midday Personality in Hot 107.9 in ATLANTA, is working from home just like many People in the USA. Just like them, life is still happening, even while we are all under “stay at home” orders. See how Radio, family and routine all come together in a 24 hour period with Reec! Video edit by Pharoh Martin (@aguynamedpharoh) shot by @reecswiney

