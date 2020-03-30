With more than 32,000 confirmed cases and 678 virus-related deaths as of Sunday, New York City has become one of the largest hot spots for COVID-19 in the world. Now, they’re taking extra precautions to make sure residents actually stay inside and flatten the curve.

City officials implemented shelter-in-place orders that prohibit public gatherings of 50 or more people long ago, but unfortunately, it looks like some New Yorkers simply refuse to comply with the social distancing guidelines. Because of how quickly it’s still spreading throughout the 5 boroughs, Mayor Bill de Blasio has decided to crack down on anyone who violates these policies.

During a press conference on Sunday, de Blasio announced that anyone who did not adhere to the social distancing guidelines would large fines. According to reports from Politico, these fines will be anywhere between $250 to $500 and will only be issued as a last resort. The mayor claims that NYPD officers will warn any violators to disperse first, but if they ignore these demands, that’s when they will face a penalty.

“You’ve been warned and warned and warned again … When we say you can go out for some exercise, we’re not saying you can linger,” de Blasio explained. “We’re not saying you can make a day of it. We’re saying go out, get a minimum amount of exercise and go back indoors. We will be enforcing this but with understanding for the challenges that people are facing, for how new this is…We’re not going to be Draconian. We’re going to give people a chance to get used to this, but I guarantee you: we will enforce this new reality.”

Seriously, people, stay the f*** inside!

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Stay Home! New Yorkers Who Don't Comply With Social Distancing Regulations Will Be Fined

